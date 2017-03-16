Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Dollar Falls Against Most Majors




16.03.17 05:24
dpa-AFX


OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.


The U.S. dollar fell to more than a 1-month low of 1.0746 against the euro and a 1-month low of 0.9984 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0732 and 1.0002, respectively.


Against the yen and the Canadian dollar, the greenback dropped to more than 2-week lows of 113.16 and from yesterday's closing quotes of 113.37 and 1.3301, respectively.


If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.08 against the euro, 0.98 against the franc, 111.00 against the yen and 1.31 against the loonie.


