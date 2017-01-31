U.S. Dollar Falls Against Most Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.


The U.S. dollar fell to 1.0713 against the euro and 1.2519 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0691 and 1.2485, respectively.


Against the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to 0.9938 from yesterday's closing value of 0.9951.


If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.09 against the euro, 1.28 against the pound and 0.97 against the franc.


