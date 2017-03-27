U.S. Dollar Falls Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


27.03.17 07:02
dpa-AFX


OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.


The U.S. dollar fell to nearly a 4-month low of 1.0849 against the euro, a 1-month low of 1.2532 against the pound, nearly a 2-month low of 0.9875 against the Swiss franc and nearly a 5-month low of 110.26 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.0796, 1.2472, 0.9913 and 111.31, respectively.


Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback dropped to 4-day lows of 0.7051 and 1.3323 from last week's closing quotes of 0.7028 and 1.3377, respectively.


If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.09 against the euro, 1.28 against the pound, 0.97 against the franc, 109.00 against the yen, 0.72 against the kiwi and 1.31 against the loonie.


