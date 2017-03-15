Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Dollar Falls Against Majors




15.03.17 09:22
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against its major counterparts in early European deals on Wednesday.


The greenback edged down to 114.61 against yen, 1.0639 against the euro and 1.0074 against the Swiss franc, from its early highs of 114.88, 1.0603 and 1.0105, respectively.


The greenback slid to a 9-day low of 1.2255 against the pound and held steady thereafter.


If the greenback extends decline, it may find support around 112.00 against the yen, 1.08 against the euro, 0.995 against the franc and 1.24 against the pound.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt!
Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt! Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!

Tower One Wireless Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:18 , dpa-AFX
Euro Little Changed After Eurozone Employme [...]
11:18 , dpa-AFX
UK Jobless Rate Lowest Since 1975
11:17 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX Overview: Analyst recommendations [...]
11:15 , dpa-AFX
Audi Group FY16 Profit Decreases; Revenue U [...]
11:14 , dpa-AFX
DIW erwartet eine Million zusätzliche Arbeitsplä [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...