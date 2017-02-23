Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Dollar Falls Against Majors




23.02.17 06:21
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.


The U.S. dollar fell to 1.0567 against the euro, 1.0097 against the Swiss franc and 113.12 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0557, 1.0104 and 113.29, respectively.


Against the pound, the greenback dropped to 1.2453 from an early high of 1.2429.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.07 against the euro, 0.99 against the franc, 110.00 against the yen and 1.27 against the pound.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Petrolithium Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals - 383% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besseres Petrolithium-Projekt als MGX Minerals!  
 
Scientific Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme mit bis zu 730ppm Lithium - Die neue Petrolithium Nr. 1! Besser als MGX Minerals - 392% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
07:15 , dpa-AFX
GNW-News: ADVA Optical Networking Posts [...]
07:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: TAG Immobilien AG exceeds FF [...]
07:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank Group posts very g [...]
06:57 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Studie: Nur noch Deutschland bietet [...]
06:51 , dpa-AFX
Japan's Leading Index Improves Less Than Es [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...