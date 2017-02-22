U.S. Dollar Falls Against Majors

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.





The U.S. dollar fell to a 5-day low of 1.2508 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 1.2456.

Against the Swiss franc, the yen and the euro, the greenback dropped to 1.0077, 113.33 and 1.0556 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0098, 113.66 and 1.0529, respectively.

The greenback edged down to 1.3110 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3137.

If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.26 against the pound, 0.99 against the franc, 112.00 against the yen, 1.07 against the euro and 1.30 against the loonie.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM