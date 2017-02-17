U.S. Dollar Falls Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


17.02.17 06:43
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.


The U.S. dollar fell to 1.0676 against the euro and 113.27 against the yen, from early highs of 1.0661 and 113.50, respectively.


Against the pound, the greenback dropped to 1.2511 from an early high of 1.2487.



The greenback edged down to 0.9969 against the Swiss franc, from an early high of 0.9982. This may be compared to an early 8-day low of 0.9964.


If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.08 against the euro, 111.00 against the yen, 1.28 against the pound and 0.98 against the franc.


