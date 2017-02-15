U.S. Dollar Falls Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


15.02.17 06:00
dpa-AFX


OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.


The U.S. dollar fell to 114.24 against the yen, from an early more than 2-week high of 114.51.


Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to 1.0586, 1.2471 and 1.0057 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0573, 1.2466 and 1.0063, respectively.


The greenback dropped to 0.7176 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.7168.


Against the Canadian dollar, the greenback edged down to 1.3065 from an early high of 1.3096.


If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 111.00 against the yen, 1.08 against the euro, 1.27 against the pound, 0.99 against the franc, 0.73 against the kiwi and 1.29 against the loonie.


