U.S. Dollar Falls Against Majors




16.02.17 07:01
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.


The U.S. dollar fell to 2-day lows of 1.0623 against the euro, 1.0032 against the Swiss franc and 113.76 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0598, 1.0053 and 114.11, respectively.


The greenback dropped to 1.2473 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 1.2451.


Against the Australian, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback slipped to more than a 3-month low of 0.7732, a 1-week low of 0.7242 and a 2-day low of 1.3056 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7708, 0.7223 and 1.3079, respectively.


If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.07 against the euro, 0.99 against the franc, 111.00 against the yen, 1.27 against the pound, 0.78 against the aussie, 0.74 against the kiwi and 1.28 against the loonie.


