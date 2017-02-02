Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Dollar Falls Against Majors




02.02.17 07:36
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.


The U.S. dollar fell to a 2-day low of 112.48 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 113.22.


Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to 1.0795, 1.2679 and 0.9905 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0768, 1.2655 and 0.9928, respectively.


If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 111.00 against the yen, 1.05 against the euro, 1.28 against the pound and 0.97 against the franc.


