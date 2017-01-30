U.S. Dollar Falls Against Majors

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.





The U.S. dollar fell to 4-day lows of 1.0740 against the euro and 114.27 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.0690 and 115.07, respectively.

Against the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to a 6-day low of 0.9961 from Friday's closing value of 0.9989.

The greenback slipped to 1.2600 against the pound, from last week's closing value of 1.2543.

Against the Australian, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback edged down to 0.7561, 0.7277 and 1.3121 from Friday's closing quotes of 0.7544, 0.7262 and 1.3148, respectively.

If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.10 against the euro, 110.00 against the yen, 0.98 against the franc, 1.28 against the pound, 0.77 against the aussie, 0.74 against the kiwi and 1.30 against the loonie.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM