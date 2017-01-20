Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Dollar Falls Against Majors




20.01.17 06:04
dpa-AFX


OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.


The U.S. dollar fell to 2-day lows of 1.0694 against the euro, 1.2372 against the pound and 1.0036 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0663, 1.2343 and 1.0036, respectively.


Against the yen and the Canadian dollar, the greenback dropped to 114.53 and 1.3284 from yesterday's closing quotes of 114.85 and 1.3318, respectively.


If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.09 against the euro, 1.26 against the pound, 0.99 against the franc, 111.00 against the yen and 1.30 against the loonie.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
07:25 , dpa-AFX
Target Downgraded By Goldman Sachs
07:22 , dpa-AFX
Antipodean Currencies Rise After China GDP [...]
07:19 , dpa-AFX
Yellen sieht US-Geldpolitik auf Kurs - Zweite [...]
07:15 , dpa-AFX
GNW-News: Santhera to Report 2016 Prelimin [...]
07:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: BB Biotech weathers a challengin [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...