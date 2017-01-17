U.S. Dollar Falls Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


17.01.17 08:02
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the late Asian session on Tuesday.


The U.S. dollar fell to more than a 1-month low of 113.35 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 114.18.


Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to 4-day lows of 1.0665, 1.2135 and 1.0063 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0595, 1.2044 and 1.0108, respectively.


Against the Australian, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback slipped to a 2-month low of 0.7536, more than a 1-month low of 0.7161 and a 5-day low of 1.3106 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7476, 0.7102 and 1.3173, respectively.


If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 110.00 against the yen, 1.08 against the euro, 1.25 against the pound, 0.99 against the franc, 0.77 against the aussie, 0.73 against the kiwi and 1.29 against the loonie.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



