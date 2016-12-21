U.S. Dollar Extends Fall

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar extended its early decline against its major rivals in the European session on Wednesday, with retreating U.



S. treasury yields and profit-taking ahead of the Christmas break pressuring the currency.

The yield on 2-year treasury note fell 1.22 percent, while that of 10-year equivalent was down by 2.56 percent. Yields move inversely to bond prices.

Today's economic calendar is very light, with U.S. existing home sales for November due at 10:00 am ET.

Traders await a string of data due on Thursday, which includes durable goods orders, final GDP, unemployment claims and personal income and spending, followed by new home sales and revised consumer sentiment on Friday.

Expectations of higher inflation and interest rates under the Trump Presidency had buoyed the currency since last month's Presidential election, which were complemented by last week's hawkish Fed statement projecting three rate hikes in 2017, instead of two envisioned in September.

On Tuesday, the greenback rose 0.6 percent against the yen and 0.2 percent each against the Swiss franc, the euro and the pound.

The currency has been trading in a negative territory in the Asian session.

The greenback dropped to 117.11 against the yen and 1.2387 against the pound, from its previous highs of 118.07 and 1.2324, respectively. On the downside, the greenback may locate support around 116.00 against the yen and 1.25 against the pound.

The greenback slipped to 2-day lows of 1.0247 against the Swiss franc and 1.0433 against the euro, off its early highs of 1.0296 and 1.0382, respectively. If the greenback extends slide, it may find support around 1.00 against the franc and 1.06 against the euro.

The greenback fell back to 0.7272 against the aussie, a pip short to break its Asian session's 2-day low of 0.7273. The greenback is likely to find support around the 0.74 mark.

The greenback retreated to 1.3362 against the loonie and 0.6926 against the kiwi, from its previous highs of 1.3389 and 0.6907,respectively. This may be compared to 2-day lows of 1.3358 and 0.6948, respectively hit against the loonie and the kiwi in the Asian session. The greenback is poised to locate support around 1.30 against the loonie and 0.705 against the kiwi.

Looking ahead, Eurozone consumer confidence for December, U.S. existing home sales for November and official weekly crude inventory data are set for release in the New York session.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM