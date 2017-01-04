U.S. Dollar Edges Down Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


04.01.17 09:44
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar dropped against its major rivals in early European trading on Wednesday.


The greenback pared gains to 117.68 against the yen and 1.0252 against the franc, from its early highs of 118.19 and 1.0291, respectively.


The greenback edged down to 1.0440 against the euro and 1.2287 against the pound, off its previous highs of 1.0405 and 1.2237, respectively.


The next possible support for the greenback may be found around 116.00 against the yen, 1.01 against the franc, 1.06 against the euro and 1.24 against the pound.


