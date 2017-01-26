U.S. Dollar Drops Against Most Majors

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.





The U.S. dollar fell to nearly a 5-week low of 1.2662 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 1.2629.

Against the euro, the Swiss franc and the Australian dollar, the greenback dropped to 1.0766, 0.9977 and 0.7585 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0746, 0.9992 and 0.7571, respectively.

Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback slipped to more than a 2-1/2-month high of 0.7312 and an 8-day low of 1.3053 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7298 and 1.3069, respectively.

If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.29 against the pound, 1.10 against the euro, 0.98 against the franc, 0.77 against the aussie, 0.75 against the kiwi and 1.29 against the loonie.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM