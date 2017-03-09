U.S. Dollar Climbs Against Most Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


09.03.17 08:10
CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar advanced against its most major rivals in the late Asian session on Thursday.


The greenback firmed to a 2-day high of 1.0161 against the franc and a 6-day high of 1.0528 against the euro, compared to Wednesday's closing values of 1.0147 and 1.0541, respectively.


The greenback that closed yesterday's trading at 1.2168 against the pound edged up to 1.2152.


The greenback strengthened to 0.7504 against the aussie, its strongest since January 19, while approaching more than a 2-month high of 0.6890 against the kiwi.


If the greenback rises further, it may find resistance around 1.025 against the franc, 1.20 against the pound, 1.04 against the euro, 0.74 against the aussie and 0.67 against the kiwi.


