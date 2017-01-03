U.S. Dollar Advances Against Most Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


03.01.17 09:27
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against most major counterparts in early European trading on Tuesday.


The greenback advanced to near a 2-week high of 117.96 against the yen, off its early low of 117.20.


The greenback reversed from its prior lows of 1.0490 against the euro and 1.2279 against the pound, edging up to 1.0453 and 1.2306,respectively.


If the greenback extends rise, it may find resistance around 120.00 against the yen, 1.03 against the euro and 1.21 against the pound.


