Erweiterte Funktionen



U.S. DoJ Seeks Additional Information On GE-Baker Hughes Deal




07.03.17 02:37
dpa-AFX


HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - General Electric Co.

(GE) and Baker Hughes Inc. (BHI) announced that they have each received a request for additional information from the United States Department of Justice in connection with the pending combination of GE's oil and gas business with Baker Hughes. The second requests were issued under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended.


GE and Baker Hughes noted that they have been working cooperatively with the DOJ as it conducts its review of the transaction. The effect of the second requests is to extend the waiting period imposed by the HSR Act until 30 days after GE and Baker Hughes have substantially complied with the requests, unless that period is extended voluntarily by the parties or terminated sooner by the DOJ.


The transaction remains subject to approval by Baker Hughes' shareholders and other approvals, as well as customary closing conditions. GE and Baker Hughes expect the transaction to close in mid-2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Erstklassige 1.630ppm Lithium - Neuer 900% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besser als Noram, Pure Energy und Lithium X!  
 
Spearmint Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
59,97 $ 59,89 $ 0,08 $ +0,13% 07.03./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0572241075 872933 68,59 $ 38,16 $
Werte im Artikel
59,97 plus
+0,13%
30,00 minus
-0,40%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		56,54 € -2,43%  06.03.17
NYSE 59,97 $ +0,13%  06.03.17
Stuttgart 56,34 € 0,00%  06.03.17
Xetra 58,49 € 0,00%  01.03.17
Berlin 56,24 € -1,87%  06.03.17
Düsseldorf 56,04 € -1,89%  06.03.17
Frankfurt 56,069 € -1,97%  06.03.17
München 55,80 € -2,05%  06.03.17
Hamburg 55,93 € -2,08%  06.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme - Weitere spektakuläre Übernahmen in Kürze! 852% Lithium-Aktientip - Besser als MGX Minerals!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
21 Ölbranche steht vor Megadeal 30.11.16
8 BAKER HUGHES INTL WKN: . 25.01.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...