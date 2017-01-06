Erweiterte Funktionen

U.S. Court Grants Permanent Injunction For Infringement Of Amgen Repatha Patents




06.01.17 04:23
dpa-AFX


THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) said that the United States District Court in Delaware granted Amgen's request for a permanent injunction prohibiting Sanofi and Regeneron from infringing two patents that Amgen holds for Repatha or evolocumab by manufacturing, using, selling or offering alirocumab for sale in the United States.


The injunction will not take effect immediately as the court has delayed its imposition for 30 days to allow defendants the opportunity to seek expedited review of this decision. The judge's decision follows a jury verdict in March 2016 in Amgen's favor in a trial on the validity of two Amgen patents that describe and claim monoclonal antibodies to proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9).


Amgen has the ability to supply all potential Repatha patients and will work to ensure a smooth transition for patients who wish to switch to Repatha.


Repatha (evolocumab) is a human monoclonal antibody that inhibits proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9). Repatha binds to PCSK9 and inhibits circulating PCSK9 from binding to the low-density lipoprotein (LDL) receptor (LDLR), preventing PCSK9-mediated LDLR degradation and permitting LDLR to recycle back to the liver cell surface. By inhibiting the binding of PCSK9 to LDLR, Repatha increases the number of LDLRs available to clear LDL from the blood, thereby lowering LDL-C levels.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



