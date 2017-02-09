Erweiterte Funktionen
U.S. Court Blocks Anthem-Cigna Merger As Anti-competitive
09.02.17 03:20
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A federal judge blocked Anthem Inc.'s (ANTM) $48 billion deal to buy Cigna Corp.
(CI), ruling the deal between the insurance giants can't go forward because it would illegally hurt competition.
The ruling echoed a decision last month by a different judge who blocked Aetna Inc.'s plans to take over Humana Inc.
Cigna is entitled to receive from Anthem a $1.85 billion break-up fee if the deal fails to win regulatory approval.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|158,60 $
|158,59 $
|0,01 $
|+0,01%
|09.02./02:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0367521038
|A12FMV
|161,80 $
|114,85 $
199,64
+2,25%
121,33
+0,55%
158,60
+0,01%
147,84
-0,04%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|147,51 €
|+1,10%
|08.02.17
|Berlin
|147,27 €
|+1,17%
|08.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|147,63 €
|+1,11%
|08.02.17
|München
|147,20 €
|+0,82%
|08.02.17
|NYSE
|158,60 $
|+0,01%
|08.02.17
|Stuttgart
|147,05 €
|0,00%
|08.02.17
|Frankfurt
|146,907 €
|-0,41%
|08.02.17
= Realtime
