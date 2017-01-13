Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Consumer Sentiment Unexpectedly Edges Lower In January




13.01.17 16:31
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With consumer expectations seeing a slight deterioration, the University of Michigan released a report on Friday unexpectedly showing a modest drop in U.

S. consumer sentiment in the month of January.


The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index edged down to 98.1 in January from 98.2 in December. Economists had expected the index to rise to 98.5.


With the unexpected decrease, the consumer sentiment index pulled back after reaching its highest level since January of 2004 in the previous month.


The unexpected drop by the headline index came as the index of consumer expectations dipped to 88.9 in January from 89.5 in December.


On the other hand, the current economic conditions index rose to 112.5 in January from 111.9 in December, reaching its highest level since 2004.


The report also said one-year inflation expectations jumped to 2.6 percent in January from 2.2 percent in December, while five-year inflation expectations climbed to 2.5 percent from 2.3 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!  
 
Lithium Energy Products Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!

Lithium Energy Products Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:42 , dpa-AFX
EANS Adhoc: WIENWERT AG (deutsch)
17:36 , dpa-AFX
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 20. Januar [...]
17:36 , dpa-AFX
TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 16. Januar 2 [...]
17:30 , dpa-AFX
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc : Transaction [...]
17:29 , dpa-AFX
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc : Transaction [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...