U.S. Consumer Prices Tick Up 0.1% In February




15.03.17 13:58
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With a drop in gasoline prices partly offsetting increases in prices for food, shelter, and recreation, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing a modest uptick in U.

S. consumer prices in the month of February.


The Labor Department said its consumer price index inched up by 0.1 percent in February after climbing by 0.6 percent in January. The uptick in prices matched economist estimates.


Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices edged up by 0.2 percent in February after rising by 0.3 percent in January. The increase in core prices also came in line with expectations.


