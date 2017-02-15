Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "First Solar":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


U.S. Consumer Prices Climb 0.6% In January Amid Jump In Energy Prices




15.02.17 15:27
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in the U.

S. increased by much more than expected in the month of January, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday.


The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.6 percent in January after rising by 0.3 percent in December. Economists had expected prices to rise by another 0.3 percent.


The bigger than expected increase in consumer prices was partly due to a spike in energy prices, which surged up by 4.0 percent in January after jumping by 1.2 percent in December.


Gasoline prices showed a particularly sharp increase during the month, soaring by 7.8 percent. Prices for natural gas also climbed by 1.5 percent.


Core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, rose by 0.3 percent in January after edging up by 0.2 percent in the previous month. Core prices had been expected to show another 0.2 percent uptick.


The Labor Department said the increase in core prices reflected higher prices for apparel, new vehicles, motor vehicle insurance, and airline fares.


With the bigger than expected monthly increase, the annual rate of consumer price growth accelerated to 2.5 percent in January from 2.1 percent in December. The increase was the biggest since March of 2012.


Core consumer prices in January were up by 2.3 percent compared to a year ago, reflecting a modest acceleration from the 2.2 percent growth seen in December.


On Tuesday, the Labor Department released a separate report showing that producer prices rose by more than expected in the month of January.


The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.6 percent in January after rising by 0.2 percent in December. Economists had expected prices to increase by 0.3 percent.


Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.4 percent in January following a 0.1 percent uptick in December. Core prices had been expected to climb by 0.2 percent.


Compared to the same month a year ago, producer prices were up by 1.6 percent in January, unchanged from December. The annual rate of growth in core producer prices slowed to 1.2 percent from 1.6 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Kobalt ist das neue Lithium - Spektakuläre Übernahmen voraus!
Börsenstar baut Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, GM und Apple - 315% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Scientific Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
34,56 $ 33,92 $ 0,64 $ +1,89% 15.02./16:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3364331070 A0LEKM 74,29 $ 28,60 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		32,665 € +2,24%  17:09
Berlin 32,145 € +2,88%  08:08
Düsseldorf 32,135 € +2,78%  09:22
Frankfurt 32,672 € +2,64%  16:44
Stuttgart 32,734 € +2,50%  16:53
München 31,83 € +2,40%  08:00
Nasdaq 34,56 $ +1,89%  16:57
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Kobalt ist das neue Lithium - Spektakuläre Übernahmen voraus! Börsenstar baut Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, GM und Apple - 315% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Scientific Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4626 Kurs-Massaker bei Solarwerten . 10.02.17
81 Bald hast du es geschafft Uwe. 05.01.17
2334 TOP-Solargewinner nach der gr. 17.11.16
206 Suntech Power (WKN: A0HL4L. 11.03.16
15 First Solar (FSLR) - Quartalsza. 15.06.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...