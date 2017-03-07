U.S. Consumer Credit Rises Much Less Than Expected In January

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer credit in the U.



S. increased by much less than anticipated in the month of January, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve on Tuesday.

The Fed consumer credit rose by $8.8 billion in January after climbing by a revised $14.8 billion in December. Economists had expected credit to increase by about $17.1 billion.

The weaker than expected growth came as an increase in non-revolving credit was partly offset by a drop in revolving credit.

Non-revolving credit such as student loans and car loans rose by $12.6 billion in January following an $11.2 billion increase in December.

Meanwhile, the report said revolving credit, which largely reflects credit card debt, fell by $3.8 billion in January after rising by $3.6 billion in the previous month.

The Fed said consumer credit increased by an annual rate of 2.8 percent in January, as non-revolving credit surged up by 5.5 percent but revolving credit slumped by 4.6 percent.

