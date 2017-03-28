Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Consumer Confidence Unexpectedly Jumps To 16-Year High In March




28.03.17 17:08
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence in the U.

S. unexpectedly improved in the month of March, according to a report released by the Conference Board on Tuesday.


The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index jumped to 125.6 in March from a revised 116.1 in February.


The increase surprised economists, who had expected the index to dip to 113.8 from the 114.8 originally reported for the previous month.


With the unexpected increase, the consumer confidence index climb to its highest level since reaching 128.6 in December of 2000.


"Consumers' assessment of current business and labor market conditions improved considerably," said Lynn Franco, Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. "Consumers also expressed much greater optimism regarding the short-term outlook for business, jobs and personal income prospects."


She added, "Thus, consumers feel current economic conditions have improved over the recent period, and their renewed optimism suggests the possibility of some upside to the prospects for economic growth in the coming months."


The Conference Board said the present situation index rose to 143.1 in March from 134.4 in February, while the expectations index increased to 113.8 from 103.9.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus!
525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus! 525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:56 , dpa-AFX
Human Feces Found In Coke Cans, Plant Shut [...]
18:46 , dpa-AFX
The Swiss Stock Market Finished Little Chang [...]
18:45 , dpa-AFX
Union macht Weg frei für Gesetz zu mehr Lo [...]
18:39 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Zank um Reform der Pflegeberufe [...]
18:30 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 2: Schottisches Parlament stimmt f [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...