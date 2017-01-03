Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Construction Spending Climbs To Ten-Year High In November




03.01.17 16:46
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Construction spending in the U.

S. increased by more than expected in the month of November, the Commerce Department revealed in a report released on Tuesday.


The report said construction spending climbed by 0.9 percent to an annual rate of $1.182 trillion in November from the revised October estimate of $1.171 trillion. Spending had been expected to rise by 0.6 percent.


With the bigger than expected increase, construction spending rose to its highest annual rate since reaching $1.192 trillion in April of 2006.


The bigger than expected increase in construction spending was partly due to a jump in spending on private construction, which surged up by 1.0 percent to a rate of $892.8 billion.


Spending on residential construction jumped by 1.0 percent to a rate of $462.9 billion, while spending on non-residential construction climbed by 0.9 percent to a rate of $429.9 billion.


The report also said spending on public construction increased by 0.8 percent to a rate of $289.3 billion, reflecting growth in spending on both educational and highway construction.


The Commerce Department noted that total construction spending in November was up by 4.1 percent compared to the same month a year ago.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
19:28 , dpa-AFX
Ford Capitulates To Trump, Scraps Mexico Pla [...]
19:27 , dpa-AFX
Britischer EU-Botschafter tritt kurz vor Brexit- [...]
19:26 , dpa-AFX
Canadian Solar Posting Strong Gain In Afterno [...]
19:12 , dpa-AFX
French Workers Can Ignore E-Mail Off The C [...]
18:51 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Weitere Ge [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...