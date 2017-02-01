Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Citizens Warned Against All Travel To Iraq




01.02.17 16:26
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of State on Tuesday warned U.

S. citizens against all travel to Iraq. Travel within Iraq remains very dangerous, and the ability of the US Embassy in Baghdad to assist U.S. citizens facing difficulty is extremely limited, it said in a Travel Warning update.


U.S. citizens in Iraq are at high risk for kidnapping and terrorist violence. Numerous terrorist and insurgent groups are active in Iraq, including the Islamic State.


The Embassy urged U.S. citizens in Iraq to avoid protests and large gatherings.


The Department of State strongly cautioned U.S. citizens not to travel near the Syrian, Turkish, or Iranian borders with Iraq which are especially dangerous and not always clearly defined.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:09 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR von 17.00 [...]
16:59 , dpa-AFX
M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC : Net [...]
16:58 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Kontron AG (eng [...]
16:57 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Construction Spending Unexpectedly Dips [...]
16:42 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Manufacturing Index Climbs To New Two [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...