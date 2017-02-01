U.S. Citizens Warned Against All Travel To Iraq

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of State on Tuesday warned U.



S. citizens against all travel to Iraq. Travel within Iraq remains very dangerous, and the ability of the US Embassy in Baghdad to assist U.S. citizens facing difficulty is extremely limited, it said in a Travel Warning update.

U.S. citizens in Iraq are at high risk for kidnapping and terrorist violence. Numerous terrorist and insurgent groups are active in Iraq, including the Islamic State.

The Embassy urged U.S. citizens in Iraq to avoid protests and large gatherings.

The Department of State strongly cautioned U.S. citizens not to travel near the Syrian, Turkish, or Iranian borders with Iraq which are especially dangerous and not always clearly defined.

