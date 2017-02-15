Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Business Inventories Rise In Line With Estimates In December




15.02.17 16:42
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Business inventories in the U.

S. increased in line with estimates in the month of December, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.


The Commerce Department said business inventories rose by 0.4 percent in December after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.8 percent in November.


Economists had expected inventories to rise by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.7 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.


Wholesale inventories once again saw significant growth, jumping by 1.0 percent for the second consecutive month.


The report said manufacturing and retail inventories both inched up by 0.1 percent in December after climbing by 0.5 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively in November.


Additionally, the Commerce Department said business sales surged up by 2.0 percent in December after rising by 0.3 percent in November.


Wholesale sales spiked by 2.6 percent, manufacturing sales shot up by 2.2 percent, and retail sales jumped by 1.2 percent.


With sales rising by much more than inventories, the total business inventories/sales ratio dropped to 1.35 in December from 1.38 in November. The ratio came in at 1.40 a year ago.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Kobalt ist das neue Lithium - Spektakuläre Übernahmen voraus!
Börsenstar baut Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, GM und Apple - 315% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Scientific Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Kobalt ist das neue Lithium - Spektakuläre Übernahmen voraus! Börsenstar baut Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, GM und Apple - 315% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Scientific Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:11 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR von 17.00 [...]
17:10 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: SeniVita Social Estate AG: Pla [...]
17:10 , dpa-AFX
BaFin News: Versicherungsmakler: Urteil des B [...]
17:02 , dpa-AFX
Wettbewerbshüter durchsuchen griechische Ene [...]
17:02 , dpa-AFX
Bundesagentur stoppt nach Pannenserie millione [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...