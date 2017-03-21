U.S. Bans Carry-on Laptops On Most Flights From Middle East

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. has banned large electronic devices from cabin baggage on passenger flights to the U.



S. from eight Muslim-majority countries, citing terrorism concerns.

"Evaluated intelligence indicates that terrorist groups continue to target commercial aviation, to include smuggling explosive devices in various consumer items," the Department of Homeland Security or DHS stated.

Passengers will now be required to check in all personal electronic devices larger than a cell phone or smartphone before clearing security or boarding flights at ten overseas airports where flights are departing for the U.S. The ten airports are mainly in the Middle East and North Africa.

The large personal electronic devices that will not be allowed in the cabin on affected flights include laptops, tablets, e-readers, cameras, portable DVD players, electronic game units larger than a smartphone, and travel printers/scanners.

However, approved medical devices may be brought into the cabin after additional screening.

The affected overseas airports are - Queen Alia International Airport in Jordan, Cairo in Egypt, Ataturk in Turkey, King Abdul-Aziz International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Mohammed V Airport in Morocco, Doha in Qatar, and Dubai and Abu Dhabi in UAE.

The indefinite ban will affect nine airlines operating out of ten airports and will affect passengers on more than 50 flights a day.

The affected airlines include Saudi Arabian Airlines, Kuwait Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Qatar Airways, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Royal Jordanian Airlines, Egypt Air and Turkish Airlines. No American carries were affected by the ban.

These nine airlines affected by the ban were notified of the procedures on March 21 and must comply within 96 hours. According to the DHS, the new procedures will remain in place until the threat changes.

There is no impact of the ban on domestic flights in the U.S. or flights departing the U.S. Electronic devices will continue to be allowed on all flights originating in the U.S.

