U.K. Services Activity Expands At Fastest Pace Since Mid 2015




05.01.17 11:04
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. service sector expanded at the fastest pace since July 2015, fueled by strong new order growth, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday.


The headline Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply services Purchasing Managers' Index rose unexpectedly to 56.2 in December from 55.2 in November.


The index remained above 50 for the fifth straight month signaling a continued recovery in growth following a contraction in July linked to the EU referendum.


The reading was expected to drop to 54.7. The rate of growth was also sharper than the 20-year long-run survey average.


The increase in new orders was the strongest since July 2015.


Employment rose at a pace unchanged from November's seven-month high, and sentiment towards the 12-month outlook strengthened despite ongoing uncertainty regarding Brexit and European elections.


Cost pressures remained elevated at the end of 2016. Input prices climbed at the second-fastest rate since April 2011. Consequently, service providers raised their own charges at the fastest rate since April 2011.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



