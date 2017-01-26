Erweiterte Funktionen


U.K. Q4 GDP Growth Exceeds Expectations




26.01.17 11:02
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. economy expanded more than expected in the fourth quarter, preliminary estimate from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday.


Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, the same pace of growth as seen in the previous two quarters. Economists had forecast a 0.5 percent expansion.


The growth was largely driven by services, with a strong contribution from consumer-focused industries such as retail sales and travel agency services.


Other sectors, namely construction and production provided negligible positive contributions to growth in the fourth quarter.


On a yearly basis, the economy expanded 2.2 percent, slightly faster than the expected 2.1 percent.


In 2016, GDP growth eased to 2 percent from 2.2 percent in 2015.


Another report from ONS showed that services output increased by 0.3 percent in November from October and by 3.2 percent from November 2015.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams!
525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!  
 
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams! 525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:15 , dpa-AFX
Norway Jobless Rate Drops In November
11:12 , dpa-AFX
BGH untersagt Kooperation zwischen SWR un [...]
11:11 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: Nanogate Raises Forecast for 2 [...]
11:10 , dpa-AFX
OTS: BILANZ / Deutsche Bank klagt gegen Z [...]
11:07 , dpa-AFX
DAX Extends Rally As Banking Stocks Soar
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...