U.K. Private Sector Growth Picks Up In Q4: CBI

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. private sector growth picked up pace in the fourth quarter, the latest growth indicator from the Confederation of British Industry showed Thursday.





The growth indicator climbed to +17 percent, the highest in a year, when it reached 20 percent in December 2015.

The manufacturing sector logged a strong growth, while the retail sector saw somewhat slower growth compared to November.

Looking ahead to the start of 2017, companies across most sectors expect to see similarly healthy growth. The balance for the next three months was +15 percent.

"However, economic growth is likely to soften next year, as heightened uncertainty hits business investment and higher inflation weighs on household spending," Alpesh Paleja, CBI Principal Economist, said.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM