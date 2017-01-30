U.K. Private Sector Growth Eases: CBI

Erweiterte Funktionen


30.01.17
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. private sector growth eased in three months to January, the Confederation of British Industry showed Monday.


The growth indicator fell to +10 percent from +17 percent in December.


The picture was mixed across sectors during the period. Retailers reported decent growth over the previous three months and output growth remained robust among manufacturers, albeit at a slighter slower pace. Meanwhile, service sector volumes were unchanged.


Overall, expectations were for growth to be maintained at a similar pace over the next three months.


"While businesses are committed to making a success of Brexit, making progress on improving the UK's productivity remains the number one priority," Rain Newton-Smith, CBI chief economist, said.


