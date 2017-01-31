Erweiterte Funktionen


U.K. Mortgage Approvals At 9-Month High




31.01.17 11:12
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. mortgage approvals rose to a nine-month high in December, the Bank of England reported Tuesday.


Approvals for house purchase were 67,898 versus 67,461 in November. This was the highest since March, when approvals totaled 70,089. Economists had forecast approvals to rise to 68,900.


Lending secured on dwellings rose by GBP 3.8 billion in December, the highest flow since March 2016 and bigger than the expected growth of GBP 3.2 billion.


At the same time, net flows of consumer credit slowed to GBP 1.0 billion from GBP 1.9 billion. The expected growth was GBP 1.7 billion.


M4 growth eased to 6.2 percent in December from 6.4 percent in November. Month-on-month, M4 dropped for the first time in three months. M4 slid 0.5 percent, following November's 0.4 percent rise.


