U.K. Mortgage Approvals At 8-Month High

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. mortgage approvals increased to an eight-month high in November, the Bank of England reported Wednesday.





The number of mortgage approvals rose to 67,505 in November from 67,371 in October. This was the highest since March 2016, when approvals totaled 70,076.

However, it was below the expected level of 68,500.

Total lending to individuals increased by GBP 5.1 billion in November. Within total lending, secured lending increased by GBP 3.2 billion or 0.2 percent in November. The monthly growth came in line with expectations.

Consumer credit rose by GBP 1.9 billion or 1.0 percent from prior month, bigger than the expected rise of GBP 1.6 billion.

The monetary aggregate M4 rose 0.4 percent from prior month, taking the annual growth to 6.4 percent in November.

The overall impression coming from latest data and surveys is that while housing market activity has come off its August lows, but is still relatively limited and struggling to build momentum, IHS Global Insight Economist Howard Archer, said.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM