U.K. Manufacturing Activity Growth At 30-Month High

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. manufacturing sector expanded at the fastest pace in 30 months in December, survey results from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.





The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply/Markit factory Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 56.1 in December from 53.6 in November. The score was well above its long-run average of 51.5 and the expected level of 53.2.

The headline PMI has signaled expansion in each of the past five months in December.

The survey showed that rates of growth for production and new orders in December were among the best seen over the past two-and-a-half years. Manufacturers benefited from stronger inflows of new work from both domestic and overseas clients.

Employment increased for the fifth consecutive month in December, with the pace of jobs growth accelerating to the fastest in 14 months.

On the price front, rates of inflation for input costs and output charges both remained among the fastest seen during the survey history.

"Based on its historical relationship against official manufacturing output data, the survey is signaling a quarterly pace of growth approaching 1.5 percent, a surprisingly robust pace given the lacklustre start to the year and the uncertainty surrounding the EU referendum," Rob Dobson, a senior economist at IHS Markit, said.

