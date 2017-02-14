Erweiterte Funktionen

U.K. Inflation Highest Since Mid-2014




14.02.17 11:11
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. inflation accelerated to the highest level in more than two years in January, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday.


Inflation rose to 1.8 percent in January, the highest since June 2014, from 1.6 percent in December. Nonetheless, the rate was weaker than the expected 1.9 percent.


Month-on-month, consumer prices dropped 0.5 percent, offsetting December's 0.5 percent increase. This was the first fall in six months and matched economists' expectations.


Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, held steady at 1.6 percent in January.


Another report from ONS showed that input prices surged at the fastest pace since September 2008. Input prices jumped 20.5 percent annually, following a 17 percent rise in December. Prices were forecast to grow 18.5 percent.


Meanwhile, monthly growth in input prices eased to 1.7 percent from 2.7 percent, but stayed above the expected 1 percent.


Factory gate prices climbed 3.5 percent year-on-year in January. This was the seventh consecutive period of annual price increases after two years of falls.


On month, output prices gained 0.6 percent versus the expected rate of 0.3 percent.


