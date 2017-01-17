Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate    


U.K. Inflation Highest Since Mid 2014




17.01.17 11:12
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. inflation reached its highest level since July 2014, the Office for National Statistics reported Tuesday.


Consumer price inflation increased more-than-expected to 1.6 percent in December from 1.2 percent in November. This was the highest rate since July 2014 and above the expected rate of 1.4 percent.


Month-on-month, consumer prices advanced 0.5 percent versus 0.2 percent in the prior month. Prices were forecast to grow 0.3 percent.


Core inflation excluding energy, food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, climbed to 1.6 percent from 1.4 percent a month ago.


The ONS data showed that output price inflation accelerated to 2.7 percent in December from 2.4 percent in November but slower than the forecast of 2.9 percent.


Month-on-month, output prices edged up 0.1 percent each in December and November. Economists had forecast a 0.4 percent rise.


At the same time, input prices again logged a double-digit growth in December, by 15.8 percent after rising 13.3 percent in November. Economists forecast 15.5 percent increase.


On a monthly basis, input prices gained 1.8 percent, reversing a 0.6 percent drop in November. Prices were expected to climb 2.4 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte
im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,70 % 0,80 % 0,90 % +112,50% 02.01./17:30
 
ISIN WKN
1,70 %
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Bundesbank 1,70 % +112,50%  31.12.16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Löschung 15.08.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...