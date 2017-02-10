U.K. Industrial Production Growth Tops Expectations

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. industrial production growth exceeded economists' expectations at the end of 2016, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.





Industrial output climbed 1.1 percent month-on-month in December, much faster than the expected 0.2 percent increase.

Likewise, manufacturing output expanded 2.1 percent compared to the 0.5 percent growth economists had forecast.

On a yearly basis, industrial and manufacturing output gained 4.3 percent and 4 percent, respectively. Economists had forecast industrial output to grow 3.2 percent and manufacturing to rise 1.7 percent.

In 2016, industrial production expanded 1.2 percent with the largest contribution from manufacturing, which grew 0.7 percent.

Another report from ONS showed that construction output grew 1.8 percent compared with November, largely due to an increase in new work. Year-on-year, construction output increased 0.6 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM