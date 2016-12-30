Erweiterte Funktionen


U.K. Housing Equity Injections Decline In Q3




30.12.16 11:20
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britons' housing equity injections decreased in the third quarter, the Bank of England reported Friday.


Housing equity injections declined to GBP 10.92 billion from GBP 13.06 billion in the second quarter.


HEW occurs when withdrawals of housing equity by the household sector are larger than injections of equity.


When households, in aggregate, are withdrawing more equity than they are injecting, HEW is positive. When they are injecting more than they are withdrawing, HEW is negative.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:02 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Hypoport AG: Announcement pur [...]
12:02 , dpa-AFX
Italy's Producer Prices Fall At Slower Pace
11:59 , dpa-AFX
Phoenix Solar: Murray Cameron To Resign As [...]
11:58 , dpa-AFX
Slovenia Retail Sales Surge In November
11:58 , dpa-AFX
Alliance Trust PLC : Total voting rights
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...