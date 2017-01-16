Erweiterte Funktionen
U.K. House Prices Rise In January: Rightmove
16.01.17 05:18
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. house prices increased marginally in January, property website Rightmove said Monday.
Property prices increased 0.4 percent in January from prior month to hit GBP 300,245. On a yearly basis, house prices advanced 3.2 percent in January.
Those planning to buy their first home in 2017 have more choice of properties and less competition from other buyers than their counterparts a year ago. Miles Shipside, Rightmove director said.
Rightmove said its website traffic increased by 5 percent since Boxing Day.
