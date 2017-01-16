Erweiterte Funktionen


U.K. House Prices Rise In January: Rightmove




16.01.17 05:18
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. house prices increased marginally in January, property website Rightmove said Monday.


Property prices increased 0.4 percent in January from prior month to hit GBP 300,245. On a yearly basis, house prices advanced 3.2 percent in January.


Those planning to buy their first home in 2017 have more choice of properties and less competition from other buyers than their counterparts a year ago. Miles Shipside, Rightmove director said.


Rightmove said its website traffic increased by 5 percent since Boxing Day.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!  
 
Lithium Energy Products Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!

Lithium Energy Products Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
06:15 , dpa-AFX
Japan Core Machinery Orders Decline More Th [...]
06:12 , dpa-AFX
Japan Tertiary Industry Activity Recovers In N [...]
06:04 , dpa-AFX
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 20. Januar [...]
06:04 , dpa-AFX
TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 16. Januar 2 [...]
06:03 , dpa-AFX
NZ Dollar Falls Against Majors
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...