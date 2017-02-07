Erweiterte Funktionen


U.K. House Prices Fall For First Time In 5 Months




07.02.17 10:24
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. house prices declined for the first time in five months in January, survey data from the mortgage lender Halifax and IHS Markit showed Tuesday.


House prices fell 0.9 percent in January from December, while prices were expected to remain flat. This was the first drop since August and followed December's 1.6 percent increase.


During November to January, house prices advanced 2.4 percent from prior quarter after rising 2.5 percent in three months to December, which was the fastest growth since March 2016.


On a yearly basis, house prices climbed 5.7 percent but slower than December's 6.5 percent increase. The annual rate was well below the 10 percent peak reached in March 2016.


UK house prices continue to be supported by an ongoing shortage of property for sale, low levels of housebuilding, and exceptionally low interest rates, Martin Ellis, Halifax housing economist, said.


These factors are unlikely to change materially during 2017. Nonetheless, the economist noted that weaker economic growth and increasing pressure on spending power, along with affordability constraints, are expected to dampen housing demand, resulting in some downward pressure on annual house price growth during the year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt! Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:45 , dpa-AFX
Studie: Berlin muss bis 2020 mehr als 31 000 [...]
11:43 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/IW: Wohnungsbau in Großstädten g [...]
11:42 , dpa-AFX
IW: In Großstädten nur ein Drittel der benötigt [...]
11:39 , dpa-AFX
Australiens Notenbank belässt Leitzins auf Rek [...]
11:31 , dpa-AFX
Kraft fordert Energiewende mit Erhalt von Ind [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...