U.K. Economy Expands More Than Estimated In Q3

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. economy expanded more than previously estimated in the third quarter, the latest report from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.





Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent from the second quarter, which was revised up from 0.5 percent. This was the 15th consecutive quarter of positive growth since the first quarter of 2013.

Meanwhile, year-on-year growth was revised down to 2.2 percent from 2.3 percent.

Gross fixed capital formation increased 0.9 percent from prior quarter to GBP 78.4 billion, the ONS said in a separate communique. At the same time, business investment advanced 0.4 percent to GBP 44 billion.

In the third quarter, the index of services gained 1 percent from the second quarter. This was revised up by 0.2 percentage points. In October, services output rose 3.2 percent from prior year and 0.3 percent from September.

Growth in October was consumer led, with retail sales contributing 0.14 percentage points to the overall increase.

Another report showed that the current account deficit widened to GBP 25.5 billion in the third quarter from a revised deficit of GBP 22.1 billion in the previous period. The increase in shortfall reflects deficits on total trade and secondary income.

