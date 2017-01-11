U.K. Construction Output Falls Unexpectedly In November

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. construction output dropped unexpectedly in November, figures from the Office for National Statistics revealed Wednesday.





Construction output fell 0.2 percent in November from October largely due to a contraction in non-housing repair and maintenance. The monthly decline was followed by a 0.6 percent decrease in October and confounded the expected growth of 0.2 percent.

Repair and maintenance provided the largest downwards pressure to construction output, falling both on the month and year.

Annual growth in construction accelerated to 1.5 percent from 0.7 percent in October. However, growth was weaker than the expected 2 percent.

