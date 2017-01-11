Erweiterte Funktionen


U.K. Construction Output Falls Unexpectedly In November




11.01.17 12:00
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. construction output dropped unexpectedly in November, figures from the Office for National Statistics revealed Wednesday.


Construction output fell 0.2 percent in November from October largely due to a contraction in non-housing repair and maintenance. The monthly decline was followed by a 0.6 percent decrease in October and confounded the expected growth of 0.2 percent.


Repair and maintenance provided the largest downwards pressure to construction output, falling both on the month and year.


Annual growth in construction accelerated to 1.5 percent from 0.7 percent in October. However, growth was weaker than the expected 2 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet!
Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet! Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:09 , dpa-AFX
FedEx To Offer FedEx Dropoff And Pickup A [...]
13:57 , dpa-AFX
Viacom Names David Lynn President & CEO [...]
13:48 , dpa-AFX
Poland Keeps Key Rate Unchanged At Record [...]
13:47 , dpa-AFX
Deutsche Anleihen: Zur Kasse etwas schwäch [...]
13:45 , dpa-AFX
Zinserholung geht weiter: Bundesanleihen mit h [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...