Erweiterte Funktionen


U.K. Car Sales At Record High In 2016: SMMT




05.01.17 06:00
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. car sales reached a record high in 2016, but registrations are forecast to drop this year, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders reportedly said Thursday.


Car sales hit 2.7 million last year despite uncertainties emanating from the 'Brexit' vote. Sales increased by 2.2 percent from 2015. This was the fifth consecutive rise in registrations.


Nonetheless, sales are forecast to fall 5 percent in 2017.


About 85 percent of cars sold in 2016 were imported and the weakness in the sterling forced many manufacturers to lift their prices, SMMT said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme von Biotech-Schmiede mit FDA zugelassenem Produkt!
Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme von Biotech-Schmiede mit FDA zugelassenem Produkt! Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
07:45 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Dr. Malte Peters to become new [...]
07:42 , dpa-AFX
Ireland Services Growth Strongest In 4 Months
07:41 , dpa-AFX
ACRON: Notice of Results
07:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: Jungfraubahn Holding AG: Over [...]
07:13 , dpa-AFX
Dutch Inflation At 17-Month High
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...