Erweiterte Funktionen


U.K. Businesses Already Suffering Consequences Of Brexit: Ipsos Mori Survey




06.02.17 13:22
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Business leaders said the decision to leave the EU had a negative impact on their business since June, Ipsos Mori survey showed Monday.


The annual Ipsos MORI Captains of Industry study found that 58 percent felt negative impact of Brexit, while 31 percent said the Brexit had made no difference to the business situation.


"However, it is not all doom and gloom," Ben Page, CEO of Ipsos MORI, said. "32 percent of respondents said they think their business will start to feel the positive effects of leaving the EU in five years' time."


"Businesses are also ready to adapt in order to survive, and thrive, with 96 percent of business leaders feeling confident that their company can adapt to the consequences of the Brexit outcome," added Page.


Further, leaders expressed that the most important things for the UK to obtain during negotiations to leave the EU are movement/access of skilled labor, securing free trade/single market, passporting rights, controlled/clarity on immigration, continuing being a trading partner with Europe and tariff agreement.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt!
Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt! Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:19 , dpa-AFX
Sysco Corp. Q2 Profit Climbs 3%
14:18 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Stays Near $54 On Iran Tensions
14:11 , dpa-AFX
Gold Rally Continues On Safe Haven Appeal
14:08 , dpa-AFX
ARIAD Pharma Reports Submission Of MAA [...]
14:08 , dpa-AFX
Tyson Foods Q1 Profit Beats Estimates; Rais [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...