U.K. Budget Deficit Narrows In November




21.12.16 11:07
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. budget deficit narrowed in November, the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday.


Public sector net borrowing excluding intervention dropped by GBP 0.6 billion from prior year to GBP 12.6 billion in November. The expected level was GBP 12.2 billion.


In the current financial year-to-date period, PSNB decreased GBP 7.7 billion to GBP 59.5 billion.


Public sector net debt totaled GBP 1.65 trillion at the end of November, equivalent to 84.5 percent of gross domestic product, an increase of GBP 58.6 billion compared with November 2015.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



