U.K. Budget Deficit Narrows In December




24.01.17 11:36
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. budget deficit narrowed at the end of the year, the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday.


Public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, decreased by GBP 0.4 billion from prior year to GBP 6.9 billion in December. The expected level of budget deficit was GBP 6.7 billion.


Of this GBP 6.9 billion, GBP 3.5 billion related to the cost of the "day-to-day" activities of the public sector, while GBP 3.4 billion related to the spending on infrastructure.


In the current financial year-to-date, or April to December 2016, the public sector borrowed GBP 63.8 billion. This was GBP 10.6 billion lower than in the previous financial year-to-date.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



