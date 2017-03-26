Erweiterte Funktionen



U.K. Asks WhatsApp To Open Up To Intelligence Services




26.03.17 17:37
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. Home Secretary Amber Rudd reportedly said WhatsApp messaging system should open its encryption to security services and urged online companies to be more aggressive in shutting down sites exploited by terrorists.


Khalid Masood, who killed four people in London last week, had used WhatsApp shortly before he began his attack, Rudd identified the company as needing to do more to help fight terrorism.


Speaking to BBC One's Andrew Marr Show, Ms Rudd said: "It is completely unacceptable, there should be no place for terrorists to hide. "We need to make sure that organisations like WhatsApp, and there are plenty of others like that, don't provide a secret place for terrorists to communicate with each other.


In her Telegraph commentary, Rudd wrote: "We need the help of social media companies, the Googles, the Twitters, the Facebooks of this world. And the smaller ones, too: platforms such as Telegram, Wordpress and Justpaste.it. We need them to take a more proactive and leading role in tackling the terrorist abuse of their platforms."


In April 2016 WhatsApp gave its users encryption by default as well as complete control over the keys for all its messaging services, including photos, phone calls and group chats. Apple Inc.'s began offering full end-to-end encryption for its iMessage platform and FaceTime video service about five years ago.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



